Tyler O'Neill Comes Off the Bench to Hit Two Homers on Wednesday
Tyler O'Neill is pushing for more playing time. The 31-year-old veteran right-handed slugger came off the bench in Wednesday night's 9-7 loss to the visiting Chicago Cubs at Camden Yards to go 2-for-2 at the plate with two solo home runs. O'Neill is hitting just .193 (28-for-145) on the year with five home runs, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base, and a 27.7% strikeout rate in 166 plate appearances, but three of his five long balls on the year have come in his last 10 plate appearances. The former third-round selection by the Seattle Mariners in 2013 reached the 30-homer mark for the second time in his career in 2024 in his lone season with the Boston Red Sox, but he has fallen off a cliff the last two years in Baltimore, slashing .196/.293/.368 with a .661 OPS, only 14 homers, 37 RBI, 41 runs scored, five steals, 41 walks, and 97 strikeouts across 109 games (375 plate appearances). Since the beginning of June, O'Neill has been much better, going 13-for-50 (.260) with three homers, five doubles, three RBI, six runs, and a stolen base in 19 games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com