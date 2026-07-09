Pete Crow-Armstrong Homers Twice to Reach 20-20 Mark
Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his strong start to July in the team's 9-7 victory over the hosting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards. Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 at the plate as the leadoff man with two solo home runs, three runs scored, a walk, and two strikeouts, to become the league's first 20-20 player in 2026. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has an eight-game hitting streak in which he's gone 13-for-28 (.464) with four home runs, a double, seven RBI, nine runs scored, and three stolen bases. His strong run of late offensively has boosted his season line to .296/.386/.542 with a .928 OPS, 21 home runs, 52 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 60 runs scored in 92 games and 400 plate appearances. Crow-Armstrong is proving he's the real deal after hitting 31 homers, driving in 95 runs, and stealing 35 bases in his second full season in the big leagues in 2025 with the Cubbies. After a brutal second half last year, he has rebounded and displayed better plate discipline.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com