Willson Contreras to Take Part in Home Run Derby
Willson Contreras will take part in the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13, during next week's All-Star break, becoming the first Red Sox player to participate in the event in 15 years, since Adrian Gonzalez and David Ortiz participated in the event in 2011 in Phoenix. In his first year in Boston, the three-time All-Star is in the midst of a career season, slashing .287/.381/.545 with a career-best .926 OPS, 20 home runs, 16 doubles, 61 RBI, 46 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 87 games played and 362 plate appearances. Contreras' 20 home runs in the first half match his home run total from a year ago in 2025 in 135 games played in his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals. He's easily on pace to shatter his career high in the category of 24, which was set in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs in his fourth year in the league. The former catcher won't be one of the favorites in this year's Home Run Derby as a first-time participant.
Source: MassLive.com
Source: MassLive.com