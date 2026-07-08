Carson Whisenhunt Coming Up to Start on Thursday?
Carson Whisenhunt would slot in. Manager Tony Vitello has not committed to Whisenhunt returning to make his second start in the big leagues this year on Thursday, but he acknowledged that the southpaw is a candidate to start before next week's All-Star break. If Whisenhunt comes up from Triple-A Sacramento, it would push all of Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle, and Trevor McDonald to the final three games of the first half of the season. In his lone start with the Giants this year on June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, Whisenhunt gave up two runs while walking two and striking out two in five innings. The 25-year-old has posted a 4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 82:37 K:BB in 77 1/3 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this year on the farm. Per MLB Pipeline, he's San Fran's No. 11 prospect, and the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has one of the best changeups among all pitching prospects. Because he could just be a spot starter for the Giants once again to close out the first half, fantasy managers in redraft leagues won't want to spend too much to acquire him if he returns this week.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Susan Slusser
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Susan Slusser