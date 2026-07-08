Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Emerging as a Batting Average Asset on the Waiver Wire
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has gotten off to a hot start since making his MLB debut on June 29, logging 12 hits in his first 27 big-league plate appearances. The 23-year-old opened 2026 in Double-A before being promoted to Triple-A in mid-May, hitting .323/.367/.478 with seven home runs, 44 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases across 365 plate appearances split between the two levels. Kuroda-Grauer has gotten near-everyday run since his promotion and has a chance to emerge as the Athletics' primary third baseman if he can continue to produce. His power upside for fantasy managers is minimal, as he logged a 2.2% barrel rate at Triple-A this season. However, Kuroda-Grauer owns elite contact skills and stole 27 bases across 121 minor league games in 2025. For fantasy managers looking for some batting average and speed upside, Kuroda-Grauer could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller