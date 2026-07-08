Cubs Turn to Trent Thornton for Tuesday's Save, Can he Claim the Closer Job
Trent Thornton picked up his second save of the season on Tuesday, continuing to build momentum in Chicago's unsettled closer situation. Thornton tossed a scoreless inning and struck out one batter to secure the victory over the Orioles. The 32-year-old has quietly put together an impressive first season with the Cubs, posting a 2.63 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 22 appearances. No Cubs pitcher has recorded more than three saves this season, leaving the ninth inning very much up for grabs. Thornton's recent performances have made him a strong candidate to claim the role outright. Fantasy managers looking for saves should consider adding Thornton now before he establishes himself as Chicago's primary closer.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com