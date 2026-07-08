Jordan Romano Earns Another Save for Rockies, Is he the Reliever to Roster?
Jordan Romano is beginning to turn things around with his new club. Romano earned his second save with Colorado on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. He has yet to allow a run in three appearances for the Rockies, giving fantasy managers reason for optimism despite his poor overall season numbers. Romano's 30.9 K% is his highest mark in the last five seasons and sits well above league average, showing his swing-and-miss stuff remains intact. If he continues to build momentum, Romano has a strong chance to secure the ninth-inning role and become a worthwhile waiver wire addition for fantasy managers seeking saves.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com