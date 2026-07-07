Ronald Acuna Jr. Could Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The 28-year-old former MVP and five-time All-Star has been on the injured list for the second time this year for almost a month with another hamstring strain, but he's nearing a return to action and could be ready to roll for the start of the second half on Friday, July 17, after next week's All-Star break. Lower-body injuries have been a nemesis for the Venezuelan outfielder, who is an elite five-category producer when he's fully healthy. Due to his hamstring issues, 2026 has been a disappointment in the first half for Acuna, who is slashing .251/.373/.421 with a .793 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored in his 195 at-bats. Despite not living up to his lofty standards in the first half, Acuna should be rostered in all fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers may want to attempt to buy low on him heading into next week's All-Star break.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman