Jakob Marsee Returns From Knee Injury on Tuesday
Jakob Marsee (knee) is starting in center field and is batting seventh for the Fish on Tuesday against the visiting Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryan Woo, according to MLB.com. The Marlins pulled Marsee from Sunday's game early against the Athletics after he suffered a right-knee contusion, but he's back in action following Monday's scheduled day off. After getting a small taste of big-league pitching for the first time in 55 contests in 2025, Marsee has struggled at the plate in 88 games and 367 plate appearances so far in 2026, slashing .192/.316/.296 with a .612 OPS, five home runs, 22 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 45 runs scored. The 25-year-old former sixth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022 out of Central Michigan University has definitely been active on the base paths, as he's been caught stealing a league-leading 10 times. Despite his slow start, Marsee has clear power/speed upside, which is why he's rostered in over half of Yahoo leagues despite his inexperience.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com