Is Paul Goldschmidt Still a Waiver-Wire Priority Amidst Current Slump?
Paul Goldschmidt has emerged as a key piece of his team's lineup in 2026, hitting .266/.325/.505 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI, 31 runs scored, and one stolen base across 243 plate appearances. The 38-year-old has cooled off in recent weeks after a red-hot June, as he's currently hitless in his last 27 plate appearances. Still, Goldschmidt owns a strong 11.7% barrel rate and should continue to see regular playing time in New York with both Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (ribs) currently sidelined by injury. Goldschmidt has also mashed left-handed pitching to a 1.162 OPS so far this season, so he has a clear use case for fantasy managers. Even amidst his current slump, Goldschmidt is a worthwhile waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller