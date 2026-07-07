Jason Adam Expected to be Out Until August
Jason Adam's right shoulder showed no major structural damage, instead just a strain in the subscapularis muscle, according to MLB.com. Adam expressed hope that he can return from the 15-day injured list in early-to-mid August after landing on the IL on July 2. The 34-year-old veteran suffered a season-ending thigh injury late in the second half last season and hasn't been quite the same for the Friars as a high-end setup guy in 2026, going 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA (4.69 FIP), 1.17 WHIP, two saves, 22 strikeouts, and eight walks in 32 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in his second full season in San Diego. In fantasy baseball leagues that count holds, though, Adam is deserving of a roster spot, as he currently ranks seventh in baseball with 17 holds. Until he's able to make his way back to the Padres' bullpen in August, both lefty Adrian Morejon and righty Bradgley Rodriguez will be tasked with more high-leverage setup spots late in games in front of flamethrowing closer Mason Miller.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com