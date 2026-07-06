Trevor Story Participating in All Baseball Activities
Trevor Story (abdomen) is participating in all baseball activities, but not quite at full speed, according to MLB.com. The general timetable for his recovery from sports-hernia surgery (on May 21) is eight to 12 weeks, but Story thinks he'll be closer to eight. The Red Sox put Story on the 15-day injured list on May 16 after having surgery, and he was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 4. Even if he continues to progress in his recovery from hernia surgery, the 33-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star won't return before the All-Star break from July 13-16, and he might not be reinstated until August, depending on when he's cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Before his injury, Story was struggling with a .206/.244/.303 slash line with only three home runs, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored, and four steals in 165 at-bats. He turned back the clock in 2025 with 25 homers, 96 RBI, and 31 steals in 157 regular-season games, but Story's lengthy injury history has caught up with him again in his 11th year in the big leagues. Story is currently rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com