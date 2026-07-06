Dylan Crews Showing Signs of a Post-Hype Breakout?
Dylan Crews still has not fully broken through, but the fantasy case is getting easier to see. He is batting .232 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 23 runs, and five steals through 155 at-bats. That line is still uneven, but Crews has gone 18-for-58 with two homers, 12 runs, four RBI, three steals, and six walks over his last 15 games. This is more upside bet than finished product. Crews is hitting the ball hard, with a 90.9 mph average exit velocity, 44.2% hard-hit rate, and 9.2% barrel rate, and his speed gives him another path to fantasy value. The .232 average and low walk rate are real concerns, so this should not be framed as a safe five-category breakout yet. Crews is rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues and belongs in 12-team formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller