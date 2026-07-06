Braves Promote Top Pitching Prospect Owen Murphy, a Top Add in All Leagues?
Owen Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed left-hander Martin Perez (forearm) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move with a left-forearm contusion. Murphy, the team's No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline, gets his first major-league call-up after going 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 92 strikeouts and 38 walks in 81 innings in 16 starts this year with Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is reportedly set to be a long man out of Atlanta's bullpen to close out the first half of the season, so fantasy managers in redraft leagues can hold off on spending money to pick him up off the waiver wire. In addition, pitching prospect JR Ritchie is back in the big leagues and will continue to feature in a relief role. Murphy's control has been impressive after returning from Tommy John surgery, and he has all the ingredients to be a long-term starting asset for the Braves, but that might not happen full-time until 2027.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves