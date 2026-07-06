Jaxon Wiggins Climbing Stash Rankings Amid Productive Rehab Assignment
Jaxon Wiggins (elbow) has begun climbing the stash rankings as he begins his rehab assignment. The team's No. 1-ranked pitching prospect has been on the injured list at Triple-A since the start of April due to an elbow injury. However, the right-hander has recently begun a rehab assignment and has since moved it up to High-A. Through his first three outings with High-A, Wiggins has logged 7 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 7:2 K:BB. While he will likely need to move up to Double-A before returning to Triple-A, he is progressing quite well and could return to Iowa shortly after the All-Star break. Last summer, the 24-year-old turned in a productive season, posting a 2.19 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP over 78 innings split between several levels of the Chicago pipeline. Given Chicago's numerous starting-pitcher injuries, Wiggins has a clear path to make an impact in the majors over the final weeks of the season.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com