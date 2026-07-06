Roman Anthony Set to Visit With Hand Specialist
Roman Anthony (fingers) is set to visit with Dr. Gary Lourie, who is a hand specialist, in the coming week, according to The Boston Globe's Tim Healey. Interim manager Chad Tracy said on Sunday that Anthony's scheduled visit with a hand specialist is "for peace of mind" and to get Anthony to "a spot where he can focus each day on just pounding away at getting that hand healthy." The former top prospect has been out for nine weeks with a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger. He has yet to resume swinging a bat and doesn't have a timetable for a return. The 22-year-old former second-round selection in 2022 is quickly developing an injury-prone label after finishing his rookie season on the injured list last year. Anthony has played in just 30 games in 2026 and has hit .229 (25-for-109) with a homer, five RBI, 12 runs, and two steals in 130 plate appearances. His power/speed upside makes him a hold in all fantasy leagues, but at this point, it seems unlikely that Anthony will be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until August. He's rostered in 79% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey