Bryce Eldridge Emerging as Elite Power Threat, a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Bat
Bryce Eldridge has emerged as one of the league's most intriguing young power hitters during his second major league season. After appearing in just 10 games in 2025, the 21-year-old has launched seven home runs while slashing .274/.365/.476 with an .841 OPS across 47 games. The former first-round pick possesses elite underlying metrics that support his breakout. His 54.6 Hard-Hit% ranks in the 98th percentile, while his .374 xwOBA sits well above league average. Eldridge has also paired his power with a strong 12.4 BB%, showing a polished offensive approach. Fantasy managers searching for home run upside should target Eldridge as a high-impact waiver wire addition before his roster percentage climbs.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com