Will the Saints Part Ways With Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara this offseason. Parting ways "might be in the best interests of the star RB and the team that drafted him nine years ago." If the Saints were to trade or release Kamara, they could hand the keys to the offense to newcomer Travis Etienne Jr. and give more snaps to Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, and Audric Estime. It would be a big changing of the guard in the Big Easy, as Kamara is the leading rusher in team history and one of the most popular players to ever wear the black and gold. The Saints have treated the 30-year-old five-time Pro Bowler with respect and have given him his space; they have yet to approach him about a pay cut, and it's unclear if they will before training camp starts at the end of July. If the Saints elect to keep Kamara on the roster, his $10.5 million salary cap hit will be the sixth-highest among RBs in the NFL. Duncan adds that although both sides have played nice so far, "there's no denying the vibe between the sides has been off throughout the offseason." If Kamara stays in New Orleans, he'll be the clear RB2 behind Etienne, tanking his fantasy football value going into his 10th year in the league.
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune - Jeff Duncan
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune - Jeff Duncan