Travis Hunter Takes All 11-on-11 Reps at Cornerback
Travis Hunter spent every 11-on-11 rep at cornerback during Monday's practice, a change from the way Jacksonville had been moving him between offense and defense throughout camp. Hunter still worked at receiver in 7-on-7 drills. Head coach Liam Coen said the Jaguars wanted to keep him on defense longer so he could get more coaching and mental reps there instead of constantly running back to the offense. That lines up with the team's first unofficial depth chart, which has Hunter starting at cornerback and on the second team at wide receiver. Coen still called him a "3A, 3B receiver," so the two-way plan isn't going anywhere. Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown in seven games as a rookie before a right knee injury ended his season. For fantasy managers, Monday is another reminder that his receiving volume may be tough to pin down. Jacksonville clearly wants him involved on offense, but cornerback looks like the steadier part of his Week 1 role right now.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated