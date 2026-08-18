Cade Otton Out With Undisclosed Injury on Tuesday
Cade Otton (undisclosed) is out of training camp practice again on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Auman does not think that Otton will be cleared to play with the rest of the starters in the second preseason game this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now. Otton caught a career-high-tying 59 passes on 81 targets for 572 yards and just one touchdown in 16 starts for the Bucs in 2025 in his fourth year in the NFL. The former fourth-rounder from the University of Washington could see a larger target share in 2026 if receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) is not ready for the start of the regular season, although Otton still profiles as more of a touchdown-dependent, low-end TE2 in fantasy football leagues. Otton's career year came in 2024, when he caught 59 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns on 87 targets to finish as the TE11 in half-PPR formats. There might be more opportunities for spike weeks this year, though, with future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans no longer in town.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman