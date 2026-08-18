Jaylin Noel Returns to Practice on Tuesday
Jaylin Noel (hamstring, finger) is back at training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Noel was expected to be sidelined for a few weeks with hamstring and finger injuries, but he was seen in full pads without a no-contact uniform on, a pleasant surprise for Texans fans. The Texans will still likely ease the 23-year-old second-year wideout back into practice, and it is unclear if he will be cleared to play in the second preseason game this Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The former third-rounder from Iowa State is battling for WR3 duties going into his second year in the NFL, and how much of a role he has in the passing game could depend on the recovery of Tank Dell, who missed all of 2025 with a serious knee injury. Noel took a back seat to fellow receiver Jayden Higgins last year, catching 26 of 35 targets for 292 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. He is going undrafted in standard 12-team fantasy leagues and is currently ranked as the No. 118 WR at RotoBaller.
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander