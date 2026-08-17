Chimere Dike Facing Uphill Battle in 2026
Chimere Dike is rotating behind the team's starters during training camp and in the preseason game. In his rookie season, Dike had 48 receptions on 74 targets for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. After a strong rookie season as the WR2 behind fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, the Titans loaded up on receivers, pushing Dike down the totem pole. They added 1,000-yard receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick, and should have veteran Calvin Ridley healthy. During their preseason win over the 49ers, Dike played five of 22 snaps, ranking fifth behind the four starters. With added competition and the team's lack of production at quarterback, Dike is a pass-at-value in fantasy this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller