Kyle Tucker Held Out of Dodgers' Lineup Due to Frustrations
Kyle Tucker is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers because of his "frustrations playing at home," according to Dodger Blue. The Dodgers will give Tucker the day off to work, and it allows Alex Call to slide into the starting lineup in right field while batting eighth against right-handed flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. The 29-year-old Tucker has been a bust so far in L.A. in 2026, slashing .234/.332/.373 with a .705 OPS, only 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 66 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 116 games and 476 plate appearances. In 59 games (231 plate appearances) at home this year, he has gone just 39-for-203 (.192) with a .566 OPS, two home runs, 27 walks, and 46 strikeouts compared to a .275/.371/.469 with an .840 OPS and nine home runs in 57 games on the road away from Dodger Stadium. Tucker is also hitting only .220 (9-for-41) with two homers, a triple, three RBI, eight runs, six walks, and six strikeouts in 13 games so far in August.
Source: Dodger Blue
Source: Dodger Blue