Jacob Wilson Leaves Early on Friday With Hand Injury
Jacob Wilson (hand) was pulled after just one inning on Friday night against the division-rival Texas Rangers after being hit by a pitch on the hand, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Alika Williams entered as a pinch-hitter to replace Wilson at the 6. Wilson scored a run after being hit in his only plate appearance of the night in Sacramento. The A's are saying that he's dealing with a hand contusion, which suggests that tests came back negative for any broken bones in his hand. For now, fantasy managers should consider Wilson to be day-to-day and check back on Saturday to see if he's active as the series continues at Sutter Health Park. The 24-year-old former sixth overall pick from Grand Canyon University in 2023 has had an injury-plagued and frustrating second full season in the majors in 2026, as he came into Friday's tilt with a .269/.299/.392 slash line with seven homers, 37 RBI, 36 runs scored, and four steals in 78 games played. Wilson is tough to strike out, but for fantasy purposes, he doesn't do enough in the power and speed categories to make much of a difference. He's barely rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos