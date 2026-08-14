Abner Uribe is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Abner Uribe (forearm) was placed on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to August 11. Uribe hasn't taken the mound since Sunday, and now we know why. The right-hander heads to the shelf with a right forearm flexor strain. There is no word on how long Uribe is going to be sidelined. A minimum stint would get him back in the bullpen by the end of August, but it's unclear at the moment if that'll be the case. In a corresponding move, reliever Grant Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take over the empty spot in the bullpen. Trevor Megill figures to get all the save chances with Uribe on the shelf.
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Source: Milwaukee Brewers