Josue Briceno Hoping There is One More Promotion For Him Coming Soon
Josue Briceno was promoted to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens on August 11 and is hoping he can play his way to a promotion to the Tigers big league club. Briceno is coming back from a right wrist injury that sidelined him for much of this season and has played for four different levels of the minors this season, combining to hit nine homers and 25 RBI in 104 at bats with 18 runs scored while hitting .279. In just three games with the Mud Hens, Briceno already has three RBI and is hitting 3-for-11. The left-handed hitter is the No. 5 prospect for the Tigers and is blessed with 60-grade power. At the big-league level, the Tigers are well stocked at the catcher position with Dillon Dingler and Eduardo Valencia with Spencer Torkelson manning first base. It's looking like 2027 might be a more likely timeline for Briceno to join the Tigers.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball