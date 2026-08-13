Braxton Ashcraft Dominates Miami in Complete Game on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft had a much-needed dominant performance over the hosting Miami Marlins on Thursday, throwing a complete game with one earned run allowed on three hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out 10 for his 12th win of the season. Ashcraft lowered his ERA on the season to 3.88 in the process. The only run he allowed in the contest was a solo home run to Owen Caissie in the bottom of the ninth inning. Coming into Thursday's outing in Miami, Ashcraft had posted a 7.88 ERA in his last five starts over 24 innings, so his fantasy managers have to be pretty happy he was able to turn it around in such a dominant way against Miami. In addition to his 3.88 ERA on the year, Ashcraft now sports a 1.11 WHIP with 155 strikeouts and 33 walks in his second full season in the big leagues. He'll look to make it two strong starts in a row his next time out in a difficult matchup against the Detroit Tigers, who have the 11th-best team OPS in the majors in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com