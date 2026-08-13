Taylor Ward Out on Thursday With Quad Tightness
Taylor Ward (quadriceps) is out of the starting lineup on Thursday against the hosting New York Yankees due to quad tightness, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. The good news is that Ward's injury is not considered serious, and he could be available off the bench. Catcher Cal Raleigh is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup, while Jhonny Pereda will do the catching and hit eighth against Yankees left-hander Max Fried in the Bronx. After hitting a career-high 36 home runs and driving in 103 in 157 games in 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels, Ward has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy this year, entering action on Thursday with a .240/.370/.337 slash line with a .707 OPS, only seven home runs, 30 RBI, 65 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 119 games and 538 plate appearances. In eight games since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, Ward has gone 5-for-32 (.156) with the M's with zero homers, no walks, and six strikeouts. It sounds like he will have a chance to return to Seattle's starting nine for Friday's series opener in Houston against the division-rival Astros.
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish