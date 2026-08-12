Tyler Glasnow to Make Another Rehab Start on Friday
Tyler Glasnow (back) is scheduled to make another rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, according to Katie Woo. The organization is hopeful to stretch Glasnow to around 60 pitches during Friday's outing. The expectation is he'll likely need one more rehab start after that before rejoining the Dodgers rotation. Glasnow has been out since early May due to lower back spasms. Barring any setbacks, Glasnow should be back in the Dodgers rotation by the end of August. If he's available, fantasy managers should scoop him up with his return on the horizon.
Source: Katie Woo
Source: Katie Woo