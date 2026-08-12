Willson Contreras Remains in Red Sox's Lineup on Wednesday
Willson Contreras (hamstring) has been battling a hamstring issue of late, but he's starting at first base and is batting cleanup for Boston against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Jose Soriano at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday, per MLB.com. The 34-year-old four-time All-Star has been one of the team's best offensive producers in 2026 in what has been a career year, as he's currently slashing .280/.389/.523 with a .912 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 58 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 375 at-bats. However, the Venezuelan former catcher has struggled at the plate recently, and it might have something to do with his hamstring. After going 0-for-4 on Tuesday night, Contreras has gone just 4-for-24 (.167) with no extra-base hits in seven games so far in the month of August. He will look to start to turn things around on Wednesday against a pitcher that he has never faced.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com