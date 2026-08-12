Jefferson Rojas Making Good First Impression With New Club
Jefferson Rojas cranked his first home run on Tuesday as a member of his new organization, as part of a three-hit night for Binghamton. It was the second three-hit performance in his last three games, and the Mets' newly-anointed top-ranked prospect is now slashing .272/.340/.470 with 16 home runs and 18 steals in 97 games at Double-A this season. The 5-foot-11 Dominican came over in a trade with the Cubs, and looks like a candidate for some time at Triple-A before the season is out, although an MLB debut in 2026 isn't likely. The right-handed hitter offers a little bit of power and speed to go along with low strikeout rates during his time in the minors (16.2 percent), so he could be an intriguing fantasy option in 2027, and with the ability to play shortstop, second base, or third base, there are multiple pathways to the majors.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com