Rockies Place Kyle Karros on Concussion Injured List
Kyle Karros (concussion) on the seven-day concussion injured list and recalled infielder Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. Karros was forced from Tuesday's game early against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks after colliding with teammate Ezequiel Tovar while both players were going after a ground ball. It came the inning after the 24-year-old hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. At the very least, Karros will be out of action for the Rockies for the next week. In his absence, veteran utility man Willi Castro is expected to see most of the playing time at the hot corner in Denver. In 112 games and 396 plate appearances in 2026 in his first full year in the big leagues, Karros is slashing .265/.361/.424 with a .785 OPS, 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 58 runs scored, and five steals. It's bad timing for the young right-handed slugger, as he has hit a cool .298 (14-for-47) with a homer, two doubles, nine RBI, nine runs scored, and two steals in 14 games since July 24.
Source: Rockies Club Information
Source: Rockies Club Information