Yankees Promote Pitching Prospect Bradley Hanner to Big Leagues
Bradley Hanner on Tuesday. The Yankees are looking to bolster their bullpen, so hopefully Hanner can offer some relief. He owns a 2.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 61/24 K/BB ratio in 40 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Hanner is a former 21st-round pick of the Minnesota Twins from the 2019 draft. He could be an interesting late-inning option for the Yankees, assuming he can translate his game to the big league level. He's someone deep league managers should keep an eye on.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan