Tigers Prospect Josue Briceno Promoted to Triple-A
Josue Briceno, MLB Pipeline's No. 54 overall prospect, to Triple-A Toledo this week, according to MLB Pipeline. Briceno is getting the call to the highest minor-league level after hitting a combined .280/.373/.591 with a .964 OPS, nine home runs, 22 RBI, and 17 runs scored in only 27 games (110 plate appearances) at the rookie-level Florida Complex League and with Single-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie. The 21-year-old left-handed-hitting Venezuelan has 60-grade power and is considered the Tigers' No. 4 overall prospect behind outfielders Max Clark (already in the big leagues) and Zyhir Hope, and shortstop Bryce Rainer. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is pretty athletic despite his size and position, and his strength from the left side of the plate is what makes him stand out as a catcher long-term for fantasy purposes. Briceno could stand to improve his plate discipline, but if he can do that early on next year at Toledo, he could force the Tigers' hand for an MLB promotion in 2027.
Source: MLB Pipeline
Source: MLB Pipeline