Kodai Senga Earns First Save on Monday, Emerging as a Waiver-Wire Target
Kodai Senga earned his first save of 2026 on Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a walk and two strikeouts in his team's 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. After a brutal start to the year in the Mets' rotation, Senga has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen since late June. Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain, and the team traded away multiple high-leverage relief arms at the trade deadline. As a result, Senga appears to be in a position to see regular opportunities in the ninth inning in New York. While the 33-year-old's command and health issues have plagued him in recent years, he still has high-end strikeout stuff that could play up in a short-relief role. Fantasy managers in need of saves upside should target Senga on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com