Jaxon Wiggins Struggling to Find Consistent Results Amid Injury Setback
Jaxon Wiggins is looking for results at Triple-A Iowa and was saddled with a tough loss on Tuesday with five earned runs and six walks in 2 2/3 innings. Wiggins has had a tough time all season dealing with right elbow inflammation, and it has caused some inconsistency issues for the right-hander. At 24 years of age, Wiggins is knocking on the door for a major league debut, but this year might be tricky for him as he has dealt with the injury and hasn't seen the dynamic results he is used to seeing. He is getting back in the mix though at Triple-A and is gaining valuable Innings. It might be best, however, to leave him off the stash radar as he works his way back and gains more confidence with his right throwing arm. Right now, he is best left on waiver wires in redraft leagues with an eye toward dynasty leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball