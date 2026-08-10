Kyle Harrison in Line to Make his Next Start on Tuesday in SD
Kyle Harrison (calves) is expected to make his next start on the road in San Diego against the Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday, according to Hunter Baumgardt of FOX Sports 920 Milwaukee. Harrison was up in the air to make his next start after being pulled from his last outing early on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates with bilateral calf cramps. The 24-year-old southpaw was still able to help fantasy managers who started him, as he threw five shutout innings with just one hit allowed, one walk, and 10 strikeouts. It was the third time this year that Harrison had double-digit strikeouts, and it was an encouraging first outing back from the injured list due to a left-forearm injury. Harrison will carry a little more risk going into Tuesday's outing, but the matchup is a good one against the Padres at Petco. In his first meeting with the Friars in Milwaukee on May 14, Harrison tossed five shutout innings with no walks and seven strikeouts for his fourth win of the year. Fantasy managers who have Harrison rostered should keep him locked into their lineups this week.
Source: FOX Sports 920 Milwaukee - Hunter Baumgardt
Source: FOX Sports 920 Milwaukee - Hunter Baumgardt