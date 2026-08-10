Michael Soroka Officially Returning on Monday
Michael Soroka (glute) will come off the 15-day injured list to start on Monday against the division-rival Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, according to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Soroka will be returning to Arizona's starting rotation for the first time since June 20 after recovering from a strained left glute muscle. In his lone minor-league rehab start last Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, the 29-year-old went four innings and threw 57 pitches, allowing an earned run with two walks and a strikeout. The matchup against Colorado away from hitter-friendly Coors Field is definitely enticing, but Soroka will come with much more risk after his long layoff, and it would not be surprising if he doesn't go deep enough to qualify for a quality start on Monday in the desert. However, Soroka could be a difference-maker for rotation depth in fantasy leagues the rest of the way if he can return to his pre-injury form from 2026. In a bounce-back campaign, he has a 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in his 82 innings pitched for the D-backs.
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner