Ben Simmons Teases NBA Comeback Bid
Ben Simmons signaled that he is open to an NBA return in a recent Instagram post covered by Eurohoops. "Ready for wherever this goes," Simmons wrote, adding to speculation about his next step. The former No. 1 pick has not signed with a team, and Eurohoops framed any Philadelphia reunion talk as chatter rather than a reported negotiation. Simmons last played in 2024-25, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes across 51 games between Brooklyn and the Clippers. Even if the 76ers become a real option, he would likely be a defensive reserve around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Simmons can stay off fantasy radars until a team and role are clear.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops