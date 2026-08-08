Peyton Watson Draws Four-Team Interest
Peyton Watson remains unsigned, with the Clippers, Hawks, Bucks, and Cavaliers all connected to his market, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, citing prior reporting from Shams Charania. Denver is reportedly open to sign-and-trade scenarios and would consider a package built around one impact player and a future first-round pick. Watson broke out in 2025-26, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three. A persistent hamstring issue limited him to 54 games and cost him the playoffs, so his fantasy ceiling depends on both health and landing spot. A starting role elsewhere would help, while a Denver return keeps him fighting for touches in a crowded rotation.
Source: Dave McMenamin
Source: Dave McMenamin