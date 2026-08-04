Brooks Koepka Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive

Aug 4, 2026, 11:56 PM ET
Sitting at 86th on the FedEx Cup list, Brooks Koepka needs a solid week in Greensboro to sneak his way inside the top 70. It's been strange seeing him waiting at tour events to get in as an alternate, but it could be the reality again in 2027 if he doesn't find some form come Thursday. The ball striking off the tee has stuttered in recent events, and the putter has never found its rhythm all season long. The one saving grace is that he still ranks highly in his approach play across the board. If the driver can return to a usable form, his eighth-ranked strokes gained on approach metric will have plenty of opportunities to flex its muscle. From there, the question is if he can make enough putts to capitalize. The 36-year-old screams boom-or-bust, which is likely the strategy he will employ, and DFS managers will have to weigh the risk vs. the potential reward. And no one would be surprised if Koepka found a spark this week.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour