Kings Weigh Russell Westbrook Return
Russell Westbrook could return to the Sacramento Kings as a veteran mentor for rookie Darius Acuff Jr., according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Victor Oladipo has also been mentioned as a possible option, with Sacramento looking for an experienced guard to help guide Acuff. Westbrook, 37, spent last season with the Kings, starting 58 of 64 games while averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals for a 22-60 team. The role would likely be smaller this time, especially if Acuff opens the season as the starter. That caps Westbrook's fantasy appeal, leaving him as a deep-league assists-and-steals flier only if he signs and earns steady bench minutes.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer