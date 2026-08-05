Jalen Hurts Still Looking for Consistency in New-Look Offense
Jalen Hurts did not throw a touchdown during competitive portions of the team's first four training camp practices, but after his best session of the summer on Monday, he had a chance to string together positive days, even with several key pieces missing from the Eagles' offense on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the unit turned in another sloppy outing that NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro called "a tough one to watch." The Eagles were without right tackle Lane Johnson and two of their top receivers, DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon, on a day that was marred by pre-snap penalties and never saw the offense capitalize on the momentum established during the first day in pads. Some growing pains are to be expected with Sean Mannion taking over as the fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons and Hurts working with a revamped group of pass catchers, but drafters will still want to see some positive strides to justify his current ADP of QB6.
Source: Dave Zangaro
Source: Dave Zangaro