Chig Okonkwo the Commanders De Facto No. 2 Receiver
Chig Okonkwo to a three-year, $27 million deal this offseason, and while his roster position is still listed as tight end, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is ready to classify him as the team's de facto No. 2 receiver. Fowler recently spent a day at Commanders training camp, where veteran receiver Terry McLaurin told him, "He's a tight end who really runs routes like a receiver." With the team lacking significant star power behind McLaurin, Okonkwo has established a quick chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has regularly looked for his newest weapon in the red zone. Okonkwo also has the versatility to move across the formation, and of his fit in first-year coordinator David Blough's offense, Okonkwo said, "Having an expanded playbook, it's allowing me to use my speed down the field a lot more." The fourth-year tight end has caught at least 50 passes in each of the past three seasons, and with a potential career-high target share coming his way, he could prove to be one of the best values at the position at RotoBaller's TE19.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler