Kyle Monangai Returns to Team Drills on Tuesday
Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) returned to team drills in training camp practice on Tuesday. Monangai recently missed some practices due to an undisclosed soft-tissue injury, but the Bears never seemed very concerned, and the second-year RB is now making his way back into team drills this week. Fantasy managers should have no concerns at this point regarding Monageng potentially missing the start of the 2026 regular season. The 24-year-old former seventh-round pick last year from Rutgers had a nice showing in his first NFL season in 2025 while sharing the backfield with RB1 D'Andre Swift, carrying the ball 169 times for 783 yards and five touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (one start). He wasn't very efficient as a pass-catcher, though, catching 18 of 30 targets for 164 yards as a receiver. Monangai is set to reprise his role as a backfield complement to Swift in 2026, limiting his weekly fantasy football upside as more of an RB3/flex play. He's a must-have as a handcuff if you draft Swift early on.
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain