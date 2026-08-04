Jalon Walker Feared to Have a Torn ACL

Aug 4, 2026, 3:56 PM ET
Atlanta Falcons promising edge rusher Jalon Walker (knee) is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Walker will undergo an MRI exam to confirm the injury after being carted off the practice field on Tuesday with a left-leg injury. This would be a brutal blow for a Falcons defense that already had pass-rush questions going into the 2026 campaign. If Walker is indeed done for the year, Atlanta will need James Pearce to step up in a huge way. The 22-year-old Walker, the 15th overall pick in last year's NFL draft out of the University of Georgia, played in 15 games (nine starts) in his first NFL season and finished with 36 tackles (24 solo), 5.5 sacks, nine QB hits, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for Atlanta.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport