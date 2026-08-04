KC Concepcion Ready for Practice on Tuesday
KC Concepcion (shoulder) was seen in pads before the start of Tuesday's training camp practice, suggesting he's ready to return after suffering what was deemed a minor right-shoulder injury on Monday, according to Dan Labbe of Clevelanddot.com. The 21-year-old 24th overall selection from Texas A&M and fellow wideout Denzel Boston could both push veteran Jerry Jeudy for targets in Cleveland's offense in 2026. Concepcion should be a lock to start in three-receiver sets in his first year in the NFL, but the question is whether the Browns have a capable quarterback who can get the young wideout the ball regularly. The 6-foot, 196-pound burner produced for both the Aggies and at North Carolina State and will be a late-round sleeper worth considering for WR depth in upcoming fantasy football drafts. RotoBaller has Concepcion ranked as the No. 48 fantasy WR as he heads into his first season in the NFL. UPDATE: The Athletic's Zac Jackson reports that Concepcion was limited to individual drills on Tuesday.
Source: Clevelanddot.com - Dan Labbe
Source: Clevelanddot.com - Dan Labbe