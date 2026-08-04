Keon Coleman Continues Strong Start to Bills Camp
Keon Coleman continued his strong start to training camp during Tuesday's one-on-one period. Rookie Watch reported that Coleman won all four of his reps against cornerback Maxwell Hairston, again using his size and catch radius to make plays at the catch point. The third-year receiver is trying to bounce back after finishing 2025 with 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Buffalo added DJ Moore to lead the outside passing game, while Khalil Shakir remains an established target for Josh Allen, so Coleman still has work to do before earning a dependable weekly role. The Bills have praised his improved preparation and understanding of the offense, and his recent camp performances are encouraging. Still, one-on-one drills favor receivers and do not settle the target hierarchy. Coleman is gaining momentum, but fantasy managers should wait to see the progress carry into team periods and preseason games.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch