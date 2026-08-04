Chase Brown Continues to Grow as a Receiver
Chase Brown continues to show growth as a receiver. Joe Burrow said Brown has taken another leap catching the ball this offseason, while Charlie Clifford noted that the fourth-year back lined up wide for a couple of reps during Monday's 11-on-11 work. Brown already set a franchise record for a running back, halfback, or fullback with 69 receptions last season, turning them into 437 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,019 yards and six scores, giving him 1,456 yards from scrimmage in his first full season as Cincinnati's lead back. A few snaps split out wide do not guarantee a major change in how the Bengals use him, but the look fits Brown's growing role as an all-around weapon. His receiving work remains a major part of his fantasy value, and any further expansion would make him even harder to take off the field.
Source: Charlie Clifford
Source: Charlie Clifford