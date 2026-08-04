Bryce Young Will Not Play in Hall of Fame Game
Bryce Young will not see any action in the preseason opener. With head coach Dave Canales telling reporters that most of the team's starters will sit, veteran Kenny Pickett will draw the start. Young enters his fourth season with no long-term extension in place, making 2026 a critical proving year after three up-and-down seasons, and at RotoBaller's QB26, he is viewed as little more than an occasional streaming option in single-quarterback leagues.
Source: Steve Reed - AP News
Source: Steve Reed - AP News